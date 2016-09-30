Canadian-funded project preparing Guyana’s farm produce for high value markets
With the need to attract high value external markets (HVMs) for Guyana’s agricultural produce having long been high on the list of priorities of the country’s export sector, the Canadian-funded initiative titled Promotion of Regional Opportunities through Enterprises and Linkages (PROPEL) project has already made an important footprint in the journey towards that goal.
PROPEL regards itself as a sustainable economic growth project, its particular objective being to increase the value of regional food produce to meet the demanding standards of HVMs particularly in North America and Europe by Cdn$100 million over six years.
Funded by the Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development (DFATD) and implemented by World
