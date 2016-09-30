Satisfied work force critical to strong business environment, stable economy – Lewis
A properly incentivized work force whose rights are respected and whose workplace security and material needs are being met is critical to a stable economy and to the prosperity of the nation as a whole, Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) General Secretary Lincoln Lewis told Stabroek Business shortly after emerging from last week’s meeting of a trade union movement that continues to be fractured by divisions many of which have their origins in political differences.
“I suppose one can say that the meeting is in response to a growing recognition by trades unions that a divided movement is an ineffective movement and that there is a critical role for a cohesive labour movement to play in…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
