BCGI gearing to sever workers’ ties with union

– Lewis blames company’s ‘eye pass’ on government’s lead-footedness

The recalcitrant posture of the majority Russian-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI) towards the right of their employees to be affiliated to trade unions of their choice has now become “a stern test case” for government “that could now present itself as a measuring rod for determining its own commitment to protecting workers rights…,” General Secretary of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) Lincoln Lewis has said.

Lewis was at the time responding to questions put to him by the Stabroek Business following reports of activity, which Lewis has described as “a new wave of tyranny” at the BCGI’s Berbice River operations.

Stabroek Business has learnt that BCGI is in the process of altering the conditions of work of its employees in a manner that outlaws union affiliation. This, Lewis says, transgresses The Trade Union Recognition Act (Chapter 98:07) Section (23:1) which commits employees to treating with recognized trade unions and engaging in good-faith negotiations.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

