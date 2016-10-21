Chamber concerned over impact of crime on investor perceptions

Not for the first time in recent years, a leading local business support organization (BSO) has voiced its concern that the crime level could prove to be a serious deterrent to Guyana’s attractiveness as an investment locale.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday to announce its first Security Forum and Exposition which takes place today at Roraima Duke Lodge, Kingston, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) President Vishnu Doerga revealed that various local and Surinamese security-related companies that will be displaying their products today.

While the media briefing was called to deal with the details of the Security Forum, the exchange between GCCI officials and the media quickly drifted into the realm of safety and the business community. This is in the light of the spate of violent robberies and at least one killing that have occurred in recent days.