Canada-based Guyanese investor pumping US$6M into coconut oil plant at Marudi

A US$6 million investment in the local coconut industry is beginning to take shape at Marudi Creek on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway and if all goes well the new initiative will position Guyana to significantly improve its coconut oil exports in less than a year. Other by-products of coconut will also be produced by the factory for local consumption and export.

The plant and office complex, which when completed will sit on 30 acres of land, is targeted for completion by mid-2017. Immediately thereafter, it will commence production of coconut oil, desiccated coconut, charcoal and coco peat.

Earlier this week, Stabroek Business spoke with 62-year-old Ravi Anand,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.