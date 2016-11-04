Multi-million dollar wood products venture seeking to be best in the region
Currently in the eighth year of an entrepreneurial venture that had long been a passion, Andre Cummings is preoccupied with continually raising standards in the local wood products sector. What keeps him focused – apart from satisfying his own fixation with quality standards – are the demands of regional and United States markets that do not compromise on standards. In his line of business, Cummings says, the margin for error is frightfully small.
Cummings Wood Products, the older of two enterprises owned and operated by Cummings,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
