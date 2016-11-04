Multi-million dollar wood products venture seeking to be best in the region

Currently in the eighth year of an entrepreneurial venture that had long been a passion, Andre Cummings is preoccupied with continually raising standards in the local wood products sector. What keeps him focused – apart from satisfying his own fixation with quality standards – are the demands of regional and United States markets that do not compromise on standards. In his line of business, Cummings says, the margin for error is frightfully small.

Cummings Wood Products, the older of two enterprises owned and operated by Cummings,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Business

default placeholder

The sale of re-packaged and unlabelled food items

default placeholder

Major infusion of skills needed to implement Ministry of Business Strategic Plan

John N Seeram

The GuySuco conundrum

default placeholder

An Action approach to team building

default placeholder

Ministry of Business Strategic Plan commits toremoving ‘overarching challenges’ to investment

GMC General Manager Ida Sealey-Adams

GMC providing key services to farmers, exporters

20161104marketprices4

Prices Prepared by the Guyana Marketing Corporation

20161104gold4

Kitco Market Data

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  2. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  3. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  4. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  5. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder

  6. Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour

  7. 20161102-bartica-massacre

    Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges

  8. President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

    President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

  9. 5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework

First Lady, Sandra Granger giving her address at the African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) Sikukuu ya-Mwaka hosted at the Akwaaba Centre, Thomas Lands. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: First Lady commends ACDA and COLAACO’s strides in education

20161031-diwali-front

Festival of lights