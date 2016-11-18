Page one comment
Celebrating Women’s Entrepreneurship Day
Tomorrow, Saturday November 19, will be celebrated as Women’s Entrepreneurship Day and the George-town Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the privately-owned GeoTechVision, the Small Business Bureau and CUSO International, will host a seminar aimed at further fostering entrepreneurship and celebrating women in business, at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.
The seminar, the organizers say, is aimed at promoting discussions with entrepreneurs and stakeholders on the topic of business incubation and some of the benefits that can accrue therefrom. The seminar will also feature presentations from women who are in business in Guyana and elsewhere in the Caribbean.
Stabroek Business salutes women in business on this important occasion and commits to…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Business
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
‘Make Guyana great again’
-
Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family
Comments
About these comments