Page one comment  

Tomorrow, Saturday November 19, will be celebrated as Women’s Entrepreneurship Day and the George-town Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the privately-owned GeoTechVision, the Small Business Bureau and CUSO International, will host a seminar aimed at further fostering entrepreneurship and celebrating women in business, at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

The seminar, the organizers say, is aimed at promoting discussions with entrepreneurs and stakeholders on the topic of business incubation and some of the benefits that can accrue therefrom. The seminar will also feature presentations from women who are in business in Guyana and elsewhere in the Caribbean.

