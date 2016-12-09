Gov’t to engage big companies operating here on procuring ‘intermediate goods’ from local suppliers
– Business Ministry Strategic Plan
Large and multinational companies operating in Guyana are to be engaged by government with a view to determining whether local suppliers can provide them with some categories of goods currently being imported from overseas.
The recently released 2016-2020 Strategic Plan promulgated by the Ministry of Business says that a workshop is to be conducted with those companies “to determine which of their currently imported intermediate goods could be procured locally from an existing supplier,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Business
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
US-based Guyanese man charged with wife’s murder
Murder accused Bisram hires NY law firm
-
Daughter says NY murder suspect had threatened before to kill wife
-
Former teacher found not guilty of having sex with 15-year-old
-
Guyana now ranked below Haiti
-
‘We are in this for the long haul’
-
NY police officer of Guyanese parentage shot dead
Twenty-one deportees here from US
-
Prince Harry arrives
Comments
About these comments