Gov’t to engage big companies operating here on procuring ‘intermediate goods’ from local suppliers

– Business Ministry Strategic Plan

Large and multinational companies operating in Guyana are to be engaged by government with a view to determining whether local suppliers can provide them with some categories of goods currently being imported from overseas.

The recently released 2016-2020 Strategic Plan promulgated by the Ministry of Business says that a workshop is to be conducted with those companies "to determine which of their currently imported intermediate goods could be procured locally from an existing supplier,

