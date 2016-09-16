McCartney, Starr reunite on blue carpet for Beatles documentary

LONDON,  (Reuters) – Former Beatles Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited for a walk down memory lane on Thursday for the premiere of a documentary by Oscar winner Ron Howard about the Fab Four as they toured the world in the 1960s.

The singer-songwriter and drummer posed for photographs on a blue carpet in London’s Leicester Square for the “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” premiere, which drew hundreds of cheering fans as well as celebrities such as Madonna, Eric Clapton, Bob Geldof and Liam Gallagher.

The documentary traces the band’s touring years as McCartney, Starr along with the late John Lennon and George Harrison won legions of adoring fans across continents. It features footage of early performances at the Cavern Club in their native Liverpool, packed shows around the globe and their final tour concert in 1966 in San Francisco.

“We’re all excited, it is the first time for us too,” Starr told the crowd about seeing the documentary.

The film makes use of a rich archive of old footage – pictures, videos and audio recordings – of the band at the height of Beatlemania, with screaming fans, snippets of the cheekiness of the then young men and the group at work in the studio. Celebrities recalling seeing them perform also add their voices.

“We started off as four mates in a great little band and we kept playing and playing and all this stuff happened,” McCartney said.

Howard said that as well as receiving help from McCartney and Starr for the film, Lennon’s and Harrison’s widows, Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison, who attended the premiere, had also contributed to the project.

The director, known for films such as “The Da Vinci Code”, “A Beautiful Mind” and “Apollo 13”, said directing the documentary had been “a great experience”.

“It first began as just a fun, cool, creative adventure, then I became very intimidated by it when I realised how important it was to fans,” he told reporters.

“Now it’s just proved to be a very gratifying experience, and I’m already nostalgic for it … After two years of working with it, I’m a little sad to let it go.”

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” hit cinemas worldwide on Thursday.

More in Entertainment

Ryan Lochte

Shouting ‘Liar, liar,’ protesters disrupt Lochte’s dancing debut

Prince Buster

Legendary ska singer Prince Buster is dead

Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo (R) and actress Sophie Marceau (L) pose on the red carpet before the Ceremony of Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

French actor Belmondo says has done all he wanted in life

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan to get lifetime achievement Oscar

Chris Brown

Chris Brown arrested for suspected assault at L.A. home

Gene Wilder

Gene Wilder, star of “Willy Wonka,” “Blazing Saddles,” dead at 83

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor speaks to reporters upon his arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

I love taking risks with my work, says Indian actor Anil Kapoor

Beyonce accepts the Female Video of the Year award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beyonce storms Video Music Awards, Rihanna gets lifetime award

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Slain school teacher Marisha Bowen with her two children in happier times.

    Guyanese woman murdered in the Bahamas

  2. Shaneza Ramdat

    Mother of two knifed to death by reputed husband

  3. Azeena Baksh

    Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home

  4. 20160508Renita Crandon Duncan

    Acting head of GTI shattering glass ceilings in male-dominated field

  5. Harold Lord

    Aishalton man charged with rape of girl

  6. Dead: Gyanand Ramcharran

    Lusignan joiner dies of seizure two weeks after collision

  7. Regan Rodrigues

    Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge

  8. Non-Pariel couple robbed of $2M on Regent St

  9. Hedley Williams

    Missing pensioner found dead near airport


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20160912-front-child-exhibit

Raising awareness of child abuse

While some of the bridges have bene patched up, others were dug up as they wait to be repaired. Below is the bridge at Success late yesterday afternoon. There is now a bigger hole without any warning or indication to vehicles.

GALLERY: Bridge works

This tractor with a part hanging out dangerously, was seen travelling through the busy town by the Berbice Minibus/Hire Car Park today. It posed a hazard to pedestrians and other road users

Traffic hazard

5. This expensive bridge was built to access the playground, but it is overgrown with vegetation and is not being used. A chain with padlock that was placed in front of the bridge is missing.

GALLERY: Encroaching

3. The cover of this manhole, located opposite the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and on the pavement next to the St Andrew’s Kirk has been missing and is very dangerous to limbs and lives.

Watch out!

A police officer escorting this line of buses and taxis to the Brickdam Police Station this morning after receiving reports that the drivers had been committing various traffic offences.

To the station

Trying his luck at a meal

A sign of desperation

A recently built waterfall in the Botanical Gardens

Waterfall in the gardens