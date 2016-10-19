Bollywood actress apologizes after Twitter outrage over ‘refugee’ t-shirt cover

NEW DELHI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Monday apologised for a glossy travel magazine cover after it sparked outrage with social media users accusing her of insensitivity towards refugees and migrants.

The 34-year-old former Miss World is featured on the cover of the October edition of Condé Nast Traveller India wearing a white t-shirt with the words, “REFUGEE”, “IMMIGRANT” and “OUTSIDER” crossed out in red — leaving only the word “TRAVELLER”.

Presenter Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Presenter Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Condé Nast Traveller tweeted the cover photo on Oct. 7 with the tagline “Bold and fearless, @priyankachopra makes a statement on our 6th anniversary issue cover. #WhyWeTravel”

The message on her t-shirt sparked a flurry of criticism on the microblogging site twitter, with users accusing Chopra of belittling the plight of refugees forced to leave their homes.

Chopra – who was named as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential people and is an ambassador for the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF – said the message was aimed at addressing racism and had been misunderstood.

“They (Condé Nast) specially got this (t-shirt) made and implored me to wear it. They said they were addressing xenophobia which is a big issue that is happening,” Chopra told NDTV in an interview.

“So their idea was that. And I bought into it, I guess. And I am really, really apologetic about the fact that sentiments were hurt … The point the magazine wanted to make was actually something good.”

Some 1.3 million refugees and migrants fleeing war, poverty and persecution in the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere arrived in Europe last year, creating the continent’s biggest migrant crisis since World War Two. Without safe routes to seek sanctuary, thousands more have drowned at sea.

“Maybe your editors need taste editing. I get what you are trying to say. But you just trivialised a serious refugee issue,” said one tweet from ‏@1plur1.

“Extremely insensitive in midst of biggest #refugeecrises. All other options listed are forced on people not chosen” said another tweet from ‏@savita_pawnday.

Other twitter users took to photoshop, changing the struck out words on the Chopra’s t-shirt to “COMPASSION”, “EMPATHETIC” and “INCLUSIVE” — leaving only the word “OFFENSIVE”.

Condé Nast Traveller said in a statement the message was aimed at challenging stereotypes and how the labelling of people as immigrants, refugees and outsiders is creating a culture of xenophobia.

“At Condé Nast Traveller, we believe that the opening up of borders and the breaking down of walls can help us discover the world, and open up our minds and hearts,’ said the magazine.

“So, when we had actor Priyanka Chopra wear a t-shirt we created on the cover of the 6th anniversary issue, we had a point to make.”

Chopra is one of the Hindi film industry’s biggest stars and one of only a handful of Indian actors who have broken into mainstream Hollywood, starring in the TV series “Quantico” and in the upcoming film based on the “Baywatch” series.

More in Entertainment

default placeholder

At 90, Chuck Berry to release first new album in four decades

Bob Dylan

‘Greatest living poet’ Bob Dylan wins Nobel literature prize

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson shows off baby bump at 50

image

Rolling Stones to release new album in December

Kim Kardashian

Jewel thieves put gun to Kim Kardashian’s head, tie her up in Paris bathroom

20161003evagreen

Box Office: ‘Miss Peregrine’ Tops With $28.5 Million, ‘Deepwater Horizon,’ ‘Masterminds’ Bomb

bradp

Brad Pitt to have drug tests in deal with Jolie to see kids

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig still first choice for Bond, says producer

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

    Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

  2. Roger Simon

    Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court

  3. Abraham Mohammed Khan

    Bartica miner found in shallow grave

  4. Dead: Yansen Brusche

    Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

  5. Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall

  6. US Ambassador Perry Holloway and Finance Minister Winston Jordan shake hands after the signing of the agreement yesterday.

    Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens

  7. Dead: Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali

    Bound, gagged body of Mahaicony businesswoman found

  8. Barry Dataram

    Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname

  9. Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola

    Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships

The National Insurance Scheme on Friday, October 14 mounted a new signboard at its Head Office, Brickdam displaying the revised dress code for persons visiting all office location. (NIS photo)

Revised dress code at NIS

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park

20161017west-dem-fire

Fire damages Uitvlugt house

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service