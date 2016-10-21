Bogus story upsets Machel Montano

(Trinidad Guardian) Soca superstar Machel Montano says a story circulating online that he was arrested at the John F Kennedy Airport in New York in relation to a drug seizure is completely fake.

The story was published on a news site which is notorious for churning out fake stories on celebrities. The same news site also published a similar story about former England footballer David Beckham hours after the one on Montano.

Montano, who responded to numerous calls and questions about the story through an Instagram post yesterday, said he was absolutely okay and was en route to spend the weekend with his daughter, who received a scholarship to Ohio State University in the United States, when the story was circulated online.

“The more you do positive in life, understand that there will be more negative opposing forces trying to counteract,” Montano said in the post, noting he had to expend a lot energy to respond to calls and messages on the matter after the story surfaced.

“So while we spread love to a 20,000-full arena in Toronto in order to inspire positive change in our world, someone is busy defaming our character with a fake story on a fake website and have (sic) people all over the world wasting not only their time and energy to spread rumours or to debunk them but also blowing up my busy phone to ask me if I’m ok.”

The multiple Soca Monarch and Road March champion, who performed at WE Day Toronto in Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, said if people wanted to spread something, they should spread love and peace or spread good news.