Meryl Streep to get Golden Globes lifetime award

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) – Meryl Streep, regarded as the finest actress of her generation, will get the Golden Globes lifetime achievement award at the annual ceremony in January, organizers announced on Thursday.

Streep, a three-time Oscar winner, will be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille award in recognition of her 40 years in the industry.

“She has always taken roles with strong female leads, creating art by showing vulnerability and portraying truth on the big screen. Simply put, she is a trailblazer, having paved the way for women in television, film and stage,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Lorenzo Sofia said in a statement.

“For shattering gender and age barriers, all with finesse and grace, the HFPA is humbled to bestow this honor upon her,” Sofia added.

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep

The HFPA organizes the Golden Globes awards for film and television, one of the biggest ceremonies in Hollywood’s long awards season. The 2017 ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills on Jan. 8.

Streep’s most recent film was the 2016 comedy “Florence Foster Jenkins” in which she plays a rich, elderly American with no talent for singing but big ambitions.

The 67 year-old actress won Oscars for her performances in “The Iron Lady,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “Kramer vs. Kramer.” She has received a record-setting 19 Oscar nominations during her career.

Streep joins Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Woody Allen and Jodie Foster as recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille award.

More in Entertainment

Actor Warren Beatty arrives at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2013 Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, California November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Warren Beatty honoured for life’s work in New York

Tippi Hedren

Tippi Hedren accuses Hitchcock of sexual harassment in memoir

default placeholder

Cosby renews effort to toss sexual assault charges in Pennsylvania

default placeholder

Ang Lee tackles war drama in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”

Tippi Hedren

Tippi Hedren accuses Hitchcock of sexual harassment in memoir

Bill Murray arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 19th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Bill Murray on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Comedian Bill Murray awarded Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize

default placeholder

Rapper Coolio spared jail in guilty plea to Los Angeles gun charge

default placeholder

Hugh Laurie gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  3. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  4. David Ramnarine

    Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row

  5. Theodore Chesney

    Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook

  6. Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria

  7. The SleepIn hotel on Church Street

    Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority

  8. trio

    Corentyne rape accused trio remanded


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ Craft Production and Design Division that “education must be a lifelong pursuit”. In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said “Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit”. Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all “the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication” have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation

The victorious Annandale Secondary School team at the J.O.F Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools Debating competition at the Theatre Guild Playhouse (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Annandale Secondary wins JOF Haynes debating contest

The 26 tutors pose for a group photo with two of the lecturers from the Clinical University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies. (GINA photo)

Nursing tutors trained on new classroom teaching methods

Vitreo-Retinal Specialist and head of World Class Eye Surgeons (WCES), Dr. Ronnie Bhola (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Fifteen to benefit from free eye surgeries

Seated from left: US Ambassador Perry Holloway, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Ministry of the Presidency representative in charge of Environmental Affairs Imole McDonald and Melanie Ingalls, Country Manager for the Peace Corps. Standing behind them are nine of the ten new Peace Corps volunteers. (Photo by Keno George)

New Peace Corps volunteers to focus on environmental education, management

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, with teachers from Corentyne Comprehensive High School, Shauna Sinclair-Paul and Bisoondai Lokhai. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)

PM makes donation to Corentyne Comprehensive

George Mc Donald, Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director (standing third right) strikes a pose with the awardees and senior executives of the Company.

Banks DIH employees recognized for 20 years of service

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’