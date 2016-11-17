Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat assaulted in Paris -media

PARIS, (Reuters) – Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat and her partner were assaulted in Paris last week, AFP and other media reported today, just over a month after U.S reality TV star Kim Kardashian was attacked and robbed in the French capital.

The assault on Sherawat took place on Nov. 11, AFP said.

“Sherawat was punched in the face and sprayed with tear gas by masked attackers who tried to steal her handbag,” the French news agency said, citing a police source.

The attackers fled without taking anything, a source close to the investigation told AFP.

Nobody was immediately available to comment at the Paris prosecutor’s office. A police spokesman declined to comment.

Mallika Sherawat
Mallika Sherawat

 

