The world’s energy market outlook: Lessons for Guyana’s coming production and export of oil & gas

The question I respond to in today’s column is: Does the prevailing world energy outlook offer useful policy lessons for Guyana’s benefit, in anticipation of its oil and gas production coming on stream in the early 2020s? The demand/supply appraisal of that market, which was presented in my two previous columns suggests that there may be several. In what follows today and next week, I shall portray the most important of these.

…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.