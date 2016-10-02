China
As China celebrates its National Day, it is dealing with complicated challenges on multiple fronts. Much has been written by experts who have spent lifetimes studying China and its relations with the rest of the world so that anything that comes out of our little corner of the world is very much a subject of our own limited perspectives. The defining background, of course, is China’s development into a great economic and military power in the past thirty years. For Guyana, our relations with China began in 1972 when diplomatic relations were established. Even though courageous at the time, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
Comments
About these comments