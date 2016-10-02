Dynamic features of Guyana’s ‘potentially massive’ oil and gas discovery

Guyana and the wider world(new1)In today’s column I introduce the second topic in the series appraising Guyana’s economy in the coming time of oil and gas production and export. This topic will be presented in two parts. First, I provide a brief delineation of the oil and gas discovery, based on company releases and reportage in industry publications. Second, I summarily appraise the complex issues to be encountered when transforming the “discovery” into production and export.

Before starting this task, I must respond to those readers asking me to provide an …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Features, Sunday

Playing on the slide at Joe Park

Babylon

lucasstockoct2

The strategic value of cooperatives

default placeholder

Get the old men up

default placeholder

China

default placeholder

Being there at the birth

default placeholder

The EPA, Brexit and defending the status quo

A Slice of Itiribisi, Merlene Ellis Acrylic 2006 (Photo courtesy of Castellani House)

Conversations on Art

default placeholder

Prof Doris Rogers made significant contributions to Guyanese art and culture

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  2. Wayne Isaacs (New York Post photograph)

    Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY

  3. Barry Dataram

    Who is to blame for Dataram escape?

  4. Lakeram Kewlachand

    Gangaram man takes his own life

  5. The Rio Inn at Forshaw and Oronoque Streets

    Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub

  6. Courtenay Griffith’s home in Lodge that is earmarked to be demolished.

    City to tear down 52 derelict buildings

  7. Barry Dataram

    Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking

  8. Jonnel and Phillip Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash

  9. The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

    Bus ends up in Homestretch trench


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

A vessel, laden with coconuts, heading out of the Pomeroon on Friday.

Bringing out coconuts

This Route 48 minibus plunged into a trench opposite the National Communications Network (NCN) on Homestretch Avenue around 11.30 am yesterday after hitting a pedal cyclist off his bicycle. The driver was reportedly proceeding east along Homestretch Avenue at a fast rate of speed resulting in him hitting the pedal cyclist. While no one was seriously injured, the driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident and the pedal cyclist was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention. He was not seriously injured. It was unclear up to yesterday afternoon, if the driver had been apprehended.

Minibus plunges into trench

President David Granger planting a tree at Iwokrama yesterday in observance of National Tree Day, at which he plugged the greening of Guyana. National Tree Day 2016 was held under the theme, ‘Sustaining Biodiversity: Plant a Tree’.

GALLERY: Plant a tree

Photo by Keno George

Beauty in nature

image

PM arrives in India for Tamil conference

20161001-161356.jpg

National Tree Day at Bartica

Glenna Vyphuis, Chief School’s Welfare Officer making a presentation to one of the children. (Ministry of Education photo)

Students awarded for punctuality, good attendance

Items on display that were made by the participants of the Self Reliance and Success in Business Workshop. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: Region Two women get business training