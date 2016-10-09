Another beneficial supplement to consider
Last week I disclosed that I consume the amino acid Citrulline Malate to help maintain cardiovascular health, blood flow and other health benefits.
This week I will touch on another amino acid which helps to support repair, recovery and gains and should be part of your supplement stack.
Enter Glutamine (pronounced glue-tah-meen)
Glutamine has been comprehensively researched and is actually one of the most important supplements for your training and overall well-being.
The simplest way to look at glutamine is as an amino-acid but what sets this particular one apart from the rest is that it is the most abundant amino-acid in muscle cells (over 60%) despite not being essential.
While your body can create it for tissue repair and cell growth, if you’ve had a high intensity workout, are dieting for weight loss, or are under severe stress, glutamine is just what you need to boost your …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
