Another beneficial supplement to consider

Last week I disclosed that I consume the amino acid Citrulline Malate to help maintain cardiovascular health, blood flow and other health benefits.

This week I will touch on another amino acid which helps to support repair, recovery and gains and should be part of your supplement stack.

Enter Glutamine (pronounced glue-tah-meen)

Glutamine has been comprehensively researched and is actually one of the most important supplements for your training and overall well-being.

The simplest way to look at glutamine is as an amino-acid but what sets this particular one apart from the rest is that it is the most abundant amino-acid in muscle cells (over 60%) despite not being essential.

While your body can create it for tissue repair and cell growth, if you've had a high intensity workout, are dieting for weight loss, or are under severe stress, glutamine is just what you need to boost your