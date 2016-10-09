Chess world anticipates Carlen, Karjakin showdown

For the next two months, the eyes and minds of the chess world would be focused on the world chess championship title match. Agon, the company that owns the commercial rights to organize the world chess championship, announced that the match will begin on November 11 in Manhattan, New York, between the reigning champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway and the challenger Sergey Karjakin of Russia. The match is a best-of-12 series and concludes on November 30.

Carlsen had defeated Viswanathan Anand for the title of world chess champion in November 2013, and defended it successfully once. Karjakin has emerged as the new challenger. The match represents a first for players who came of age during the computer era and essays a generational shift in chess. Carlsen and Karjakin, both 26, are the youngest finalists for the title in the history