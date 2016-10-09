Crimson Topaz
The Crimson Topaz is among the largest of all hummingbirds, second only to the Giant Hummingbird found in the Andes. Males of the species have distinctive, elongated tail feathers which cross halfway down. Females are quite different and are mostly glossy green.
They feed on nectar from a variety of exotic flowers with their curved bills and they take flying insects in flight above trees and, especially above open water.
