Plant or save a tree

When my childhood friend was called to eternal rest in Canada, the funeral home offered the family to plant a tree in her memory at a park and the family took up the offer. They planted the tree and a name tag in her memory was placed on it. They layer discovered that hundreds of trees were planted in memory of departed souls, so when persons visit the park they can read all the name tags. What a remarkable way to remember loved ones.

A tree, a beautiful tree! Cleaning the air we breathe in.

Here is an extract dedicated to trees that I would like to share with you.

Trees

“You have no future without me

Let me live

Plant Trees

Plant Hope!

Every day I supply oxygen for up to 4 people

Don’t you think I am worth saving?

Your survival depends on my existence. Wake up!

I clean the air you breathe

I can do that for your children too

If you let me live

Adopt me

They say my parents were killed by

something called “development”

Darn, I feel so helpless!

You are losing 15 billion of ‘me’ every year

Preserve or be ready to perish

Killing me in the name of development?

How will you live without me? “

I urge you to respect trees. Plant and/or save a tree. Let us have clean air to breathe as we promote a green Guyana. Generations to come will thank you.

Until next week, Happy Gardening.