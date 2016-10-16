The industrial brands exploring and developing Guyana’s oil & gas “play”
Last week’s column provided additional data on the first of four features of Guyana’s recent oil and gas discovery; that is, its physical/geological configuration. The column amplified on three attributes: the geological make-up; its location offshore; and, the size or quantum of potential reserves. Today’s column amplifies on the second feature, namely, the project responsibility for transforming the “discovery” into a commercially viable industry.
As indicated, the “consortium” conducting the exploration and development of the Guyana “play” consists of 1) Esso Exploration and Production Guyana (EEPG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Exxon Mobil (a 45 percent stake) 2) Guyana Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
Comments
About these comments