Private goodness, public performance
There is no connection between sexual mores and job performance. Many of the greatest leaders in history were unbridled lechers. The furore which once occurred over President Clinton’s dalliances would seem astonishing, even laughable, in most countries in most eras. Power is a most potent aphrodisiac and great leaders therefore attract unusual amounts of sexual attention. If they are fallible – and are they not human too? – they are only too likely to succumb to the abnormal temptations.
I suppose there is in the minds of many an understandable prejudice that wishes to see strength and dignity and heroic example in all that leaders and great men do. But in fact it is a
