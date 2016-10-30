Blue Daze

garden (new)

Evolvulus glomeratus commonly called Blue Daze originated in Brazil and Paraguay, in South America.

Blue Daze is a perennial, sun-loving plant with true blue flowers, which stands out in any garden feature with its olive green leaves.  Its flowers bloom every day.

Plant Blue Daze in rich, well-drained soil. Blue Daze likes to be moist so make sure that it is watered daily in the dry weather. Blue Daze is a prolific bloomer so you would need to fertilize with Miracle Gro Bloom Booster once every two weeks and you will be rewarded with many blue flowers daily. Small plants are available for sale at nurseries.

Blue Daze is perfect in window boxes, pots or containers, also as borders or as ground cover.  When planted as ground cover, please do not overcrowd the area with other plants as Blue Daze is fast growing.

Until next week, Happy Gardening.

More in Features, Sunday

fit30

A float in last year’s Diwali motorcade in Georgetown (Stabroek News file photo/Keno George)

Diwali and cultural change

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen (left) and his challenger for the title Sergey Karjakin. It’s the first time two players who have come of age in the computer era are fighting for the title; this represents a generational shift in chess.

Carlsen schools chess hustlers in Washington Square Park

Masala Potatoes (Curry Mashed Potatoes) Photo by Cynthia Nelson

Masala Potatoes (Curry Mashed Potatoes)

20161027cartoon-oct-27-2016

Thursday’s Cartoon

default placeholder

Of Mice and Men

default placeholder

National Youth Policy: a charade?

default placeholder

For first time, US elections to be monitored by OAS observers — just like Haiti’s

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  4. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  5. Workers from the Mayor and City Council removing the pools (Photo by Keno George)

    City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off

  6. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  7. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  8. Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings

  9. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the live representations of a Hindu deity at last evening’s Diwali motorcade organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Diwali scenes

Schoolgirls on their way home on Friday at Rockstone in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) (Photo by Mariah Lall)

On the way home

image

GALLERY: Raising breast cancer awareness

20161029-diwali

President David Granger last evening lit the symbolic diya

20161029-fashion-show

This evening gown, designed by local talent Stephen Validum

A section of the audience, including President David Granger (first, right), Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who was accompanied by his wife, Sita Nagamootoo; businessman, Yesu Persaud, Minister of Social Cohesion, Amna Ally and another guest.

GALLERY: President, PM at Diwali observance

President David Granger (left) shares a light moment with Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo (right) and Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, upon his arrival at the Parliament Buildings, earlier today.

GALLERY: Parliament reflections

20161028-front-pic

An early start