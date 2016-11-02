Protection Racket and the Pharmaceutical Bond

20140325transparencyIt is difficult to adhere to principles that have no resonance in core values and beliefs; and the evidence suggests that the APNU-AFC coalition government has said things on the campaign trail that it did not mean. Hence it is now clear that what was promised then cannot be regarded as the standard of transparency and accountability to which it holds itself. In fact, even while attempting to reaffirm its commitment to transparency and accountability, the coalition government appears to foster impunity for improper use of public funds. We refer here to the pharmaceutical bond fiasco which seems, for the moment, to have dropped from the view of the public.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Daily, Features, Local News

default placeholder

Exploiting a low democratic baseline

default placeholder

Venezuela, no longer a democracy, should be suspended from OAS

default placeholder

Report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Public Service (Part II)

20161027cartoon-oct-27-2016

Thursday’s Cartoon

default placeholder

Of Mice and Men

default placeholder

National Youth Policy: a charade?

default placeholder

For first time, US elections to be monitored by OAS observers — just like Haiti’s

a-nankoesing

The coconut industry

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Workers from the Mayor and City Council removing the pools (Photo by Keno George)

    City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off

  2. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv

  3. Kevin Inniss

    Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting

  4. Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings

  5. 5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA

  6. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  7. Gail Atkinson after the attack

    Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits

  8. Mystery aircraft causes concern at Port Kaituma

  9. US to help with border surveillance


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework

First Lady, Sandra Granger giving her address at the African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) Sikukuu ya-Mwaka hosted at the Akwaaba Centre, Thomas Lands. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: First Lady commends ACDA and COLAACO’s strides in education

20161031-diwali-front

Festival of lights

20161031canje

Festival of lights

One of the live representations of a Hindu deity at last evening’s Diwali motorcade organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Diwali scenes

Schoolgirls on their way home on Friday at Rockstone in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) (Photo by Mariah Lall)

On the way home

image

GALLERY: Raising breast cancer awareness