Protection Racket and the Pharmaceutical Bond

It is difficult to adhere to principles that have no resonance in core values and beliefs; and the evidence suggests that the APNU-AFC coalition government has said things on the campaign trail that it did not mean. Hence it is now clear that what was promised then cannot be regarded as the standard of transparency and accountability to which it holds itself. In fact, even while attempting to reaffirm its commitment to transparency and accountability, the coalition government appears to foster impunity for improper use of public funds. We refer here to the pharmaceutical bond fiasco which seems, for the moment, to have dropped from the view of the public.