Black Manakin

Male Black Manakins are glossy blue-black, while females are yellow-olive in colour. They prefer dense, dry forest areas where they feed on fruits and insects which are taken in flight.

A male Black Manakin (Xenopipo atronitens) photographed near Rockstone Village, Essequibo River. (Photo by Kester Clarke/ www.kesterclarke.net)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A male Black Manakin (Xenopipo atronitens) photographed near Rockstone Village, Essequibo River. (Photo by Kester Clarke/ www.kesterclarke.net)

