Our lack of people to do the job
Nothing worthwhile can be achieved without the right people in place to convert words into action. Problems are solved by people not millions of dollars. In the wrong hands the shiniest new machinery is like a load of old scrap. All these sayings are clichés but the essence of a cliché is that its truth has become hackneyed through repeatedly proven application. No development plan however beautifully formulated, however well funded, and however persuasively presented has a chance of success without dedicated people to implement it.
The greatest danger Guyana continues to face is that not enough of the right people in the right positions will be available to give any development plan life and meaning. However brilliant the accompanying rhetoric, it will clap no roti if the people aren't there. The danger takes three forms.
