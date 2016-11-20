Dharm Shala launches annual appeal

The Dharm Shala Home of Benevolence for All Races will host its annual children’s Christmas party on Thursday, December 8 at its 140 King Edward and Sussex streets, Albouystown premises from 2 pm.

According to a press release, the 96-year-old humanitarian charity will also host its traditional Christmas lunch on Sunday, December 25 at 11 am. In addition, since it provides thousands of less fortunate citizens with food, shelter, clothing and other amenities, the organisation as it does each year, is seeking assistance to continue its work.

Assistance can be sent to members of the organisation’s executive (president, treasurer, secretary or assistant secretary) at its Albouystown headquarters. Or donors can call 226-1817.

