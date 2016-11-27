Bird Watchers’ Corner

Gray Kingbird

The Gray Kingbird is a large flycatcher with a black face mask, gray upperparts and mostly white underparts. They feed on a variety of insects including beetles, bees, and dragonflies.  They hunt by waiting on an exposed perch high in a tree, and then flying out to catch insects in midair.

Gray Kingbird (Tyrannus dominicensis) photographed in the Botanical Gardens, Georgetown. (Photo by Kester Clarke / www.kesterclarke.net)
Gray Kingbird (Tyrannus dominicensis) photographed in the Botanical Gardens, Georgetown. (Photo by Kester Clarke / www.kesterclarke.net)

 

 

 

A Festive Amazon (Amazona festiva) in the Botanical Gardens, Georgetown. (Photo by Kester Clarke/www.kesterclarke.net)

Amazona festiva

A Silver-beaked Tanager (Ramphocelus carbo) in Georgetown. (Photo by Kester Clarke http://www.kesterclarke.net)

Bird Watchers’ Corner

A male Black Manakin (Xenopipo atronitens) photographed near Rockstone Village, Essequibo River. (Photo by Kester Clarke/ www.kesterclarke.net)

Black Manakin

A male Green Honeycreeper (Chlorophanes spiza) photographed near Rockstone Village, Essequibo River. (Photo by Kester Clarke / www.kesterclarke.net)

Green Honeycreeper

Brown-bellied Antwren (Epinecrophylla gutturalis)

Brown-bellied Antwren

A male Pompadour Cotinga (Xipholena punicea) photographed at Rockstone, Region 10. (Photo by Kester Clarke / www.kesterclarke.net)

Pompadour Cotinga

A male Crimson Topaz (Topaza pella) near a creek in Rockstone Village, Essequibo River. (Photo by Kester Clarke www.kesterclarke.net)

Crimson Topaz

A King Vulture soaring over Karasabai Village, Rupununi. (Photo by Kester Clarke/www.kesterclarke.net)

King Vulture

