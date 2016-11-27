Speightland, Mackenzie

After visiting Central Mackenzie, the World Beyond Georgetown continued on to Speightland, which is just past the old Aluminium Factory. The area does not have many residents; somewhere around 100 or so.

Doodnauth Danpaul moved there just last year from Clemwood.

"We move ending of July last year from Clemwood in the Demerara River," Danpaul said. According to the man he moved to Mackenzie after his land at Clemwood became barren. Danpaul once planted suckers, citrus and ground provision which he took to Mackenzie by boat to sell weekly. However, after the land stop producing, he and his wife moved. Danpaul and his wife were among the last of over 1,000 residents to move from Clemwood. Today, only one family remains, he said. The Clemwood Government School that once met the educational needs of children of the primary and nursery level is now covered in bush.