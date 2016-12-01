The Government of Guyana Financial Plan 2017

The current balance projects a surplus of $1,631 million, a decrease of $976 million or 37.4% over revised 2016. After capital receipts of $186,022 million and expenditure of $177,529 million, the plan projects an overall deficit of $50,949 million compared to a deficit of $44,993 million in 2016, 35.8% of which is expected to be financed by borrowings from external sources and 64.2% from domestic sources.

The main elements of the 2017 Plan are:

Total current revenues are projected to increase by $11,219 million to $186,022 million or by 6.4%. Of this, the Guyana Revenue Authority is expected to account for revenues of $162,592 million or 87.4% of total revenue, an increase of $13,311 million or 8.9% when compared to 2016.

