Who Gets What in 2017

Current Non-Interest Expenditure

The National Budget comprises of a number of elements. These are: statutory payments which are charges on the Consolidated Fund, including appropriations for constitutional bodies and officers; public debt payments of interest and principal; Ministries, Departments and Regions and Statutory bodies.

In this section, Focus looks at the current expenditure by the type of agency: Ministries, Departments, Regions and subsidies and contributions to local and international entities. These amounts are presented to the National Assembly as proposals and are debated, voted on and authorised in an appropriation act.

Central Government's non-interest current expenditure (employment costs, statutory expenditure and other charges) for the year is budgeted at