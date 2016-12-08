When hopes and dreams die

Unable to ever forget her mother’s anguished sobbing and shrill screams a sleepy Wednesday afternoon, Roseanne Persaud Nenninger finds it deeply distressing even now to speak of her brilliant older brother, Raymond Persaud, 19, one of the six teenaged medical students who won a coveted Guyana Government scholarship in 1976 but was killed on the way to Cuba.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Daily, Features

Dining with Fidel

Caribbean women take their power back by sharing stories of sexual abuse via the #LifeinLeggings Hashtag

What the people say about…

default placeholder

Today the debate on the 2017 Estimates begins

default placeholder

What next?

default placeholder

Who cares the most for sugar workers? Why?

Focus on Guyana’s National Budget 2017

default placeholder

The Government of Guyana Financial Plan 2017

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. US-based Guyanese man charged with wife’s murder

  2. Guyana now ranked below Haiti

  3. Murder accused Bisram hires NY law firm

  4. Daughter says NY murder suspect had threatened before to kill wife

  5. Former teacher found not guilty of having sex with 15-year-old

  6. ‘We are in this for the long haul’

  7. NY police officer of Guyanese parentage shot dead

  8. Twenty-one deportees here from US

  9. Prince Harry arrives


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Song from Bina Hill

GALLERY: Canadian High Commission hosts Christmas concert

GALLERY: Stabroek News’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

President spreads Christmas cheer to Eteringbang soldiers

Photo

GALLERY: Prince Harry Visits Guyana

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo engages vendors during a walkabout along Regent Street, Georgetown

GALLERY: Is the grass greener over there?