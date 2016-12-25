Those who sweeten life

Even at this Christmas time, the spirit grows weary with the weight of woe in the world at large and at home in Guyana. The litany of distress and wrongdoing and cruelty and ill will seems never ending. It is hard to take an optimistic view of anything. Dire warnings and forbidding futures fill the commentaries here and everywhere. If I began to list the ongoing horrors and looming threats this column would only end when the editor cried halt. Make your own list and you will see what I mean. Even without mentioning the name Trump the list will be long.

How does one find relief? Looking back over my life it comes home to me how much depends on meeting and knowing people whose make-up includes an invincible optimism, lightness of spirit, goodwill and what one can only …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.