First Published December 5, 1986

Umpires Council in deep trouble

President of the Guyana Umpires’ Council Mr. Justice Rudolph Harper has expressed disenchant­ment with the state of umpiring here.

He says that umpires are being lured away from matches which are played under the auspices of the Guyana Cricket Board of Control by the money which they receive for standing in soft ball and third division matches.

He says that money seems to be the primary consideration for most umpires, and because there seems to be no solution with the framework of the council, the body is in danger of collapsing.

He says a convention which was held recently was poorly attended and that is a frightening in­dication of things to come.

Justice Harper says he is hoping that a solution could be found quickly and that good sense will prevail.

He is hoping that his Council will be able to attract school teachers as umpires and is looking forward for the co-operation of the Guyana Teachers’ Union in this regard.

Some umpires have suggested that the Guyana Cricket Board of Control should augment the pre­sent stipend which they get at the moment and the Council should itself hold fund-raisers so that they may have a decent fee.

At present umpires are paid sixteen, twelve and seven dollars a day for First, Intermediate and Second division games respectively, while an umpire could earn as much as fifty dollars for a Sunday morning softball match.

 

Stanley Nathan is back in Stabroek News

Where has the rice flour gone?

FLOUR! Flour every­where!

20161205pg429-mon_page_2The supermarkets are flooded. The small shops are overflowing. Even the most ardent critics who were predicting that Uncle Sam’s wheat would prove to be just another bonanza for the black- marketeers, have been surprised.

The avalanche of wheat flour has busted the contraband racket that defied dragnets and Police ambushes.

It was a sweet victory for the diehard cam­paigners who were chorusing “no flour… no production.” It was even sweeter to the palates of those who, while saying “rice flour is more’ nutritious, drove to Bourda and Stabroek markets dur­ing the night for their regular supplies of black market bread.

Like many others, I gave weak support to rice flour while sneak­ing my purchases of wheat flour. But I stand like the Rock of Gibral­tar in my conviction that the few years without wheat flour did a tremendous good in our efforts at self-re­liance. Few can deny that it stirred the ima­gination and powered our ingenuity to great heights.

We accepted the chal­lenge and took rice flour along the most ig­nominious experiments it ever had. Sky van and Rivervan flourished for a while.

Even though I nearly broke a couple of teeth munching a poorly-made rice-bun and once bit a bun that crumbled in my hand, Guyanese had come a long way in proving that we would not starve without wheat flour.

But I am disturbed about two reactions.

Less than a week after wheat flour distribution began, I went looking for my $1.25-a-pound rice flour — which could be successfully mixed with wheat flour to keep costs down.

I roamed the City without finding a single packet. Rice flour, which once decorated every retail shop and stall, had disappeared like South African pea­nut butter.

I believe that rice flour should still be produced as an alternative food — now that nobody is trying to ram it down our throats and I know at least one per­son who has sworn that she would never eat wheat flour again.

After all, American wheat flour is not an eternal bequest. Self-re­liance is still our objec­tive.

But the trend that worries me more is the ominous plunge of prices for ground provi­sions and plantains. Sure, I knew prices would have gone down because the demand had deflated like a punctured tyre.

But when plantains go down to 50 cents and cassava to 25 cents a pound respectively, it is time to arch an eye­brow.

I say the trend is ominous because plan­tain and cassava had become top dogs. Thousands of new acre­age were planted and farmers were reaping well-deserved rewards.

Now there is real dan­ger that the welcome re-introduction of wheat flour could sabo­tage the plantain and cassava industry.

I know that the eco­nomic theory is that farmers may plant less and the price would be stabilised again and so on. But we are not only thinking of PRICES – but increased produc­tion.

Perhaps the Govern­ment is already making, plans to meet the new challenge.

No matter how wheat flour is sweet to our palates; no matter what political mileage or strategy it affords, no pa­triotic Guyanese will want this highly poten­tial industry to take a back seat.

And by the way, while nobody now has to hide their loaves of bread under their driv­ing seat, don’t be in a hurry to donate your rice flour recipes to the National Archives.

 

Rabbi opts for US prison

‘House’ heirs in US

Jail term in Guyana could end in death: lawyer

THE United States Consulate in George­town has acknowledged approval of the neces­sary documents making it possible for the three young children of American-born David Hill known as Edward Washington or ‘Rabbi’, to travel to the US.

It could not be ascer­tained whether thirteen-year-old ‘Crown’ Prince Oba, eleven-year- old Prince Ankoma and nine-year-old Princess Amilo will be returning to Guyana.

An official of the US Consulate told the Stabroek News that until further word is re­ceived from Washing­ton, ‘Rabbi’ is to be given all the attention and wherever possible all the necessary assist­ance an American citi­zen is entitled.

Throughout the trials in the Magistrate and High Courts, a member from the US Consulate was present in Court and weekly visits are made to ‘Rabbi’ in pri­son.

The three children who have not been at­tending school recently, because of alleged threats to their lives, their mother ‘the Queen’ claimed, were said to be staying with relatives in the US. They are entitled to US citizenship, explained the American Consulate official.

Meanwhile, ‘Rabbi’s’ lawyer Mortimer Codette has disclosed to the Stabroek News that he is still awaiting a de­tailed response to a letter sent by him to US Ambassador Clint Lauderdale in George­town.

In the letter dated October 31, the lawyer after noting that his client is a US citizen resident in Guyana, re­ferred to the state of ‘Rabbi’s’health, pointing out that his condition could deteriorate with death resulting before the fifteen-year sentence was finished. Codette in the letter acknowledged that Washington is a fugitive from justice in the United States and that his client has indicated to him that given the conditions of his health at this moment; he would prefer to serve a  term of imprisonment in a US prison.

The lawyer has asked the US Ambassador to arrange for a member of his embassy to visit ‘Rabbi’ in prison to discuss what arrangements could be made in respect of Edward Washington’s early deportation from Guyana.

In the meantime, Codette informed the “Stabroek News” that the other three convicted men had made signed confessions in prison stating that they had committed the crime of murder without Rabbi’s’ knowledge.

Codette was still awaiting copies of the confessions.

 

More in 30 Years of Stabroek News

SUN6&27.QXD

Unlawful assets will be seized

20161203p4_page_2

Of interest to women with Alice Thomas

PG4&25.QXD

Guyana now ranked below Haiti

20161201p4jpeg_page_1

Strike severely cuts power

pg4_page_2

The small businessman

pg-4n

The small businessman

PG4&25.QXD

Tourism Association launched

20161127page4_page_2

The A.J. Mc R. Cameron Column

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. PG4&25.QXD

    Guyana now ranked below Haiti

  2. The section of the Fly Jamaica tail that was severed.

    CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

  3. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  4. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  5. Prince Harry, in the British High Commission vehicle, is driven past the protestors.

    Prince Harry arrives

  6. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

  7. Former Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai in heckle mode (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House

  8. Selena Ramotar

    Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161205waveharry

Photo

Britain’s Prince Harry charms these pupils of the Kurupukari Annex School who greeted him on his arrival at Iwokrama yesterday. See photos on centre pages. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Prince Harry Visits Guyana

Barbados PM was awarded Order of Roraima for support in border controversy – Granger Prime Minister of Barbados Freundel Stuart was awarded the Order of Roraima as a reward for standing in support of Guyana in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela. Speaking during a special taping of the Public Interest, Granger said that Stuart has been a leader in speaking out against the controversy that Venezuela created last year when it laid claim to a large section of Guyana’s maritime territory via Presidential Decree on May 26, 2015. “When it came to Caribbean Heads of Government meeting in Bridgetown, Stuart was forthright, telling the Venezuelan Vice President that the decree had to be withdrawn. The award was a reward for that stand he took on behalf of Caricom. We are proud of him and what he did for Guyana and Caricom,” Granger explained. At the 2015 Caricom Heads of Government meeting, Stuart had declared that that the Caribbean Community stood in solidarity with Guyana in its bitter row with Venezuela over the renewed claim to the country’s territory. Less than a year later, Stuart was conferred with the award, which is Guyana’s second highest honour, for what was then said to be his support for the rights of Small Island and Low Coastal Developing States, his advocacy for Caricom’s demand for reparations for the citizens of the Caribbean region and his contribution to the reduction of the impact of climate change in the region. Granger, in his remarks at the time of conferring the award, had said that the Prime Minister distinguished himself as “a doughty defender of the territorial integrity of Guyana and Belize and the maritime space of all Caribbean states.” On the Public Interest, Granger explained that the award is highly symbolic and tells the people of the Caribbean that it is not necessary to depend on countries outside to honour our own.

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo engages vendors during a walkabout along Regent Street, Georgetown

Is the grass greener over there? A dog contemplates crossing a country road at Mahaica. (Photo by Mariah Lall)

GALLERY: Is the grass greener over there?

image

GALLERY: Jagdeo in Regent St walkabout on budget, other issues

image

A photo with the Prince

20161203img_4624

Plumbing the depths

20161203goldenhalf

The Golden Arrowhead