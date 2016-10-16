Living in Whitewater Central, Toshao Cleveland DeSouza said, has become much easier compared to a number of years ago when they had to foot it to Kumaka Market whenever they missed the tractor, as transportation is much more readily available.

And with the Whitewater nursery and primary schools having been built, there is better access to education for the younger children. However, DeSouza wishes that the Whitewater schools could be made independent of the Wauna schools since at present they are annexes.

"Some disadvantages are water and electricity," he said.