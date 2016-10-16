Whitewater
Photos by Joanna Dhanraj
Living in Whitewater Central, Toshao Cleveland DeSouza said, has become much easier compared to a number of years ago when they had to foot it to Kumaka Market whenever they missed the tractor, as transportation is much more readily available.
And with the Whitewater nursery and primary schools having been built, there is better access to education for the younger children. However, DeSouza wishes that the Whitewater schools could be made independent of the Wauna schools since at present they are annexes.
“Some disadvantages are water and electricity,” he said. “The people here have to use …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Features, Local News, Sunday, The World Beyond Georgetown
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
Comments
About these comments