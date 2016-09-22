Guyana among 60 countries to have ratified Paris Agreement on climate change

President David Granger (left) was the first Head of State to be congratulated yesterday morning by United Nations’ Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at a special “High-Level Event on Entry into Force of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change”.

The event was held to specially recognise the deposit of the instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession to the Paris Agreement on climate change by those countries that have already completed that process. As of yesterday, 60 of the 197 parties to the Convention have ratified that Agreement, which was signed on April 22, this year.

image

Students who received MBBF Scholarships with Marcus Brian Bisram at centre.

Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation donates to Tuschen students

CEO of Fitness Express, Jamie McDonald handing over the donation to PE Teacher, Jaryl Moore in the presence of some students. 

Fitness Express sponsors Queen’s College Fitness competition

The Guyana Wheel of Service Lodge (GWOSL) has donated a washing machine to the Uncle Eddie’s Home for the benefit of the residents. The presentation was done on the 14th September, 2016 by Sase Gunraj (second from left), Master of GWOSL to Denise Boodie, Chairman of the Management Committee of the Uncle Eddie’s Home. In brief remarks made by Gunraj, he informed that GWOSL was celebrating its 25th anniversary and in keeping with its stated hallmark of bringing relief to the less fortunate among us, it responded to an urgent need of the Home.

Washing machine for Uncle Eddie’s

Children enjoying a horse cart ride home from school, escaping the minibus blues (Photo by Keno George)

Riding home

20160919excavator

Creating a walkway

20160919coastal-cleanup

Coastal clean-up

Soyini Fraser was crowned the new Miss Universe Guyana 2016 last evening at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, beating out 13 other contestants who were vying for the crown. Ayana Whitehead copped the fourth runner-up spot, while crowd favourite Ashley John was the third runner-up, Ariella Basdeo was second runner-up and Rafieya Hussain was first runner-up. In this Joanna Dhanraj photo, the newly crowned queen strikes a pose after her victory.

New queen crowned

Photographer Keno George snapped these two children at play on a makeshift swing amidst an overgrowth of vegetation in ‘E’ Field, Sophia yesterday.

Children at play

