Guyana among 60 countries to have ratified Paris Agreement on climate change
President David Granger (left) was the first Head of State to be congratulated yesterday morning by United Nations’ Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at a special “High-Level Event on Entry into Force of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change”.
The event was held to specially recognise the deposit of the instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession to the Paris Agreement on climate change by those countries that have already completed that process. As of yesterday, 60 of the 197 parties to the Convention have ratified that Agreement, which was signed on April 22, this year.
