Dr Insanally accredited as Ambassador to the US 

On September 16, 2016, Dr Riyad Insanally, Guyana’s Ambassador to the United States of America, presented his Letters of Credence to Barack Obama, President of the United States at the White House in Washington DC.

US President Barack Obama (left) with Guyana’s Ambassador Dr Riyad Insanally (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)
US President Barack Obama (left) with Guyana’s Ambassador Dr Riyad Insanally (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that both President Obama and Ambassador Insanally pledged to continue working to enhance the bilateral relationship between Guyana and the United States.

The release said that in keeping with US protocol, the Ambassador presented written remarks to President Obama, in which he highlighted that although facing serious existential challenges, Guyana remains “wedded to the ideal of peace, resolute in its commitment to the rule of law, both domestically and in the international sphere, and supportive of the principles of good governance and sustainable, equitable development.”

Insanally is a career diplomat with over 25 years’ experience at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in international organisations. He studied Modern Languages and Latin American Studies and holds an MA and MPhil from the University of Cambridge and a PhD from Harvard University.

