Peace event scenes
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo on Saturday addressed a gathering in the compound of City Hall, Georgetown where he declared that, there is no ‘war’ in Guyana and citizens must continue to work together to build the country, GINA said.
The Prime Minister, who is performing the duties of President, was at the time presenting remarks at the Universal Peace Federation Guyana chapter organised Musical Festival of Peace 2016, GINA added.
