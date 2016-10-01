National Tree Day at Bartica

Today, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin (right) joined scores of Barticians in observing the second annual National Tree Day.

The activities started with a simple ceremony at the Regional Democratic office where the Minister and Regional Chairman Gordon Bradford delivered brief remarks and planted trees along with Regional Executive Officer Roderick Edinboro, a release from the Ministry of Business said.

The Minister then joined Mayor Gifford Marshall and Deputy Mayor Kamal Persaud in a green walk hosted by the Municipality. The walk which began at the Cenotaph saw participants walk through several streets of the town and ended at the Bartica beach where the Minister assisted with the distribution of trees.