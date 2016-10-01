PM arrives in India for Tamil conference

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Mrs Sita Nagamootoo arrived this evening in Chennai, India to a rousing welcome for the 3rd World Tamils Economic Conference, a release from the PM’s office said today.

Nagamootoo, in response to the invitation to participate in the 3rd World Tamils Economic Conference, said that he “looks forward to forging stronger ties between Guyana and the World Tamil community, especially entrepreneurs and industrial leaders of Tamil Nadu. Guyana has an open-door policy that welcomes all investors and economic partners.”

On his arrival in Delhi, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo was received by Guyana’s new High Commissioner to India, Dr. David Pollard, (right), First Secretary Forbes July and other staff of the High Commission.