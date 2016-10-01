PM arrives in India for Tamil conference
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Mrs Sita Nagamootoo arrived this evening in Chennai, India to a rousing welcome for the 3rd World Tamils Economic Conference, a release from the PM’s office said today.
Nagamootoo, in response to the invitation to participate in the 3rd World Tamils Economic Conference, said that he “looks forward to forging stronger ties between Guyana and the World Tamil community, especially entrepreneurs and industrial leaders of Tamil Nadu. Guyana has an open-door policy that welcomes all investors and economic partners.”
On his arrival in Delhi, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo was received by Guyana’s new High Commissioner to India, Dr. David Pollard, (right), First Secretary Forbes July and other staff of the High Commission.
More in Photos
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Youth killed, friend wounded after nightclub shooting
Comments
About these comments