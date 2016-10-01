PM arrives in India for Tamil conference

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Mrs Sita Nagamootoo arrived this evening in Chennai, India to a rousing welcome for the 3rd World Tamils Economic Conference, a release from the PM’s office said today.
Nagamootoo, in response to the invitation to participate in the 3rd World Tamils Economic Conference, said that he “looks forward to forging stronger ties between Guyana and the World Tamil community, especially entrepreneurs and industrial leaders of Tamil Nadu. Guyana has an open-door policy that welcomes all investors and economic partners.”

On his arrival in Delhi, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo was received by Guyana’s new High Commissioner to India, Dr. David Pollard, (right), First Secretary Forbes July and other staff of the High Commission.

image

More in Photos

20161001-161356.jpg

National Tree Day at Bartica

Glenna Vyphuis, Chief School’s Welfare Officer making a presentation to one of the children. (Ministry of Education photo)

Students awarded for punctuality, good attendance

Items on display that were made by the participants of the Self Reliance and Success in Business Workshop. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Region Two women get business training

Dancers performing for the audience (GINA photo)

Peace event scenes

Part of the cultivation (Police photo)

Three held after police raid ganja farm in Upper Essequibo

Two of four bus sheds constructed along Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt. At least three others will be placed along this road separating constituencies 12 and 14 as part of a collaboration between Pyramid, a company constructing bus stops around the city, and the South Ruimveldt community.

Bus sheds in South Ruimveldt

A pile of garbage under a bench on Merriman Mall between Light and Albert streets. That section of the mall has several piles of garbage.

On the mall

The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  2. Wayne Isaacs (New York Post photograph)

    Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY

  3. Barry Dataram

    Who is to blame for Dataram escape?

  4. Lakeram Kewlachand

    Gangaram man takes his own life

  5. The Rio Inn at Forshaw and Oronoque Streets

    Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub

  6. Courtenay Griffith’s home in Lodge that is earmarked to be demolished.

    City to tear down 52 derelict buildings

  7. Barry Dataram

    Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking

  8. The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

    Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

  9. Ryan Sergeant

    Youth killed, friend wounded after nightclub shooting


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

image

PM arrives in India for Tamil conference

20161001-161356.jpg

National Tree Day at Bartica

Glenna Vyphuis, Chief School’s Welfare Officer making a presentation to one of the children. (Ministry of Education photo)

Students awarded for punctuality, good attendance

Items on display that were made by the participants of the Self Reliance and Success in Business Workshop. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: Region Two women get business training

Dancers performing for the audience (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Peace event scenes

Part of the cultivation (Police photo)

GALLERY: Three held after police raid ganja farm in Upper Essequibo

Two of four bus sheds constructed along Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt. At least three others will be placed along this road separating constituencies 12 and 14 as part of a collaboration between Pyramid, a company constructing bus stops around the city, and the South Ruimveldt community.

GALLERY: Bus sheds in South Ruimveldt

A pile of garbage under a bench on Merriman Mall between Light and Albert streets. That section of the mall has several piles of garbage.

On the mall