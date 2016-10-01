Region Two women get business training
Thirty-four women from 34 villages along the Essequibo Coast can now consider themselves budding business persons after having successfully completed the 7th training session of the Self Reliance and Success in Business workshop, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said. The training was done in the Regional Board Room, in Anna Regina Essequibo, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two).
