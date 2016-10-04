Private sector meets government on agri plans

Yesterday, members of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) headed by Chair, Agriculture Sub-Committee  Annette Arjoon-Martins met with Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder, Permanent Secretary, George Jervis and Heads of Department within the Ministry of Agriculture to looks at ways in which future collaborating can be afforded to further push Agriculture in the Region. The meeting was held in the Boardroom of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), a release from the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Top of the Agenda was the advancement of a Dairy Plant which is expected to significantly reduce the country’s imports of milk and its by-products.

Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder during the meeting sought to highlight Governments plans for sector, which in the process will be its agricultural base being shifted from the Coast  to the Intermediate and Rupununi Savannahs. Photo shows those present at the meeting.

