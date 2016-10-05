Carmen Jarvis launches autobiography

President David Granger, this evening, attended the launch of an autobiography of 91-year old Carmen Jarvis entitled “From Seedtime to Harvest”. The book’s title was adopted from the lyrics of The Bishop’s High School’s song where she was a student and later head teacher. The event was held at the Georgetown Club.

A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency said that delivering brief remarks, President Granger shared fond recollections of a young Jarvis with whom he worked in the 1990s on two publications; the ‘Guyana Historical Journal’ and the ‘History Gazette’. He said that without her support these publications would never have been printed.

“Ms. Jarvis is what would be described in modern day parlance as an iconic Guyanese. I think when we consider some of the reverses that we have faced we are very grateful for that generation of persons, who were born in the 1920s because they transmitted certain values and standards some of which have been lost…were it not for them Guyana would have been a very different place,” he said.