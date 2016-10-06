Granger honours Cubana Air disaster bombing victims on 40th anniversary

President David Granger, this morning, said that Guyana will continue to honour the martyrs, who have gone before, when he joined relatives of the victims of the Cubana Air Disaster at the Cubana Air Disaster Monument at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the catastrophe.

The Ministry of the Presidency said that Granger was at the time delivering an address at a ceremony, which was held to honour the 11 Guyanese killed: Eric Norton, 18 years old; Ann Nelson, 18 years old, Seshnarine Kumar, 18 years old, Jacqueline Williams, 19 years old, Rawle Thomas, 18 years old, wife of a former Guyanese diplomat Margaret Bradshaw, Economist Gordon Sobha, Violet Thomas, Rita Thomas and nine year old Sabrina Harripaul, who perished on October 6, 1976, when Cubana de Aviación Flight CU-455 when only nine minutes after take-off from the Barbados Seawell International Airport (now Grantley Adams International Airport), a bomb, which had been placed in the aircraft’s rear lavatory exploded.