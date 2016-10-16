Fire damages Uitvlugt house

A fire on Saturday afternoon destroyed the upper flat of a two-storey house at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.
Stabroek News was unable to ascertain the circumstances of the fire, which began just before 3 pm but a resident said that earlier the area was hit by two blackouts.
A man and his grandchildren were said to have been living at the house.
Witnesses said by the time the fire service responded, the entire top flat was engulfed in flames. A resident said the fire-fighters worked hard and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

20161017west-dem-fire

The house engulfed in flames.

 

