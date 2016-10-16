Universal Play Park
Universal Play Park: The Giftland Mall on Friday evening added a new attraction to its Liliendaal Complex with the official launch of the Universal Play Park.
According to Chief Executive Officer of Giftland, Roy Beepat, the playground is one of the very few entertainment areas where families can come out and enjoy themselves.
The centre, is said to have something for both adults and children as it features facilities for bunji jumping and rock climbing for adults and an enclosed play pen for children.
