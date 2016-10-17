Mass casualty training
Mass casualty training: Medical respondents heading to the scene of a mass casualty scenario during their practical exercise on Saturday. The Civil Defence Commission in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation/ World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) on Saturday concluded a one-week long Mass Casualty Management System workshop. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
