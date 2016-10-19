Courts awards UG scholarships
Courts Guyana Inc. last Wednesday awarded three scholarships to students of the University of Guyana.
At its flagship store in Georgetown, Courts awarded the three students with full scholarships to continue and to commence their studies in their respective fields. The recipients were Olivia Bowen, who is a continuing Environmental Health major; Tyra Backer, a continuing Law major; and Nahin Sugrim, a first-year Computer Science major.
The scholarship programme, which is in its second year, was open to customers of Courts or the children of Courts customers. The recipients were selected based on several criteria. According to Courts’ Customer Experience Manager Shonelle Bacchus, those who had applied for the scholarship for either themselves of for their children or child, had to produce their earnings and proof of financial need. She said based on that, the students were selected. Sugrim, Bowen and Backer will also be eligible to have their scholarships renewed yearly until they complete their studies once they maintain the prerequisite GPA.
Courts has said the initiative is important to the company, especially given its commitment to education.
