Dr Ray Luck meets Minister Henry

Minister within the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, Nicolette Henry yesterday received a courtesy call from renowned pianist, Professor Ray Luck.

During their interaction, a release from the Ministry of Education said that the duo discussed the Ministry of Education’s vision of reintroducing arts and music into the school curriculum and the possibilities offered by the Fulbright Programme. This programme is a flagship international educational exchange programme sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

Dr. Luck, Professor Emeritus, is a world renowned concert pianist and teacher.

During his recital on the Sunday, Dr. Luck highlighted the many features of the Department’s newly acquired Steinway Model D Concert Piano which he demonstrated during his performance, the release said.

Dr. Luck has also resuscitated his Piano Pedagogy Master Class for young piano teachers and advanced students in Guyana. (Ministry of Education photo)