Parliament reflections

President David Granger, this evening, attended the National Assembly of the Parliament of Guyana’s ‘Afternoon of reflection and celebration of Guyana’s 50th Independence Anniversary’, which was held on the forecourt of the Public Buildings, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Invitees were entertained with the recitation of poems, singing of songs, performing of dances and other special items, which speak to the Guyanese history and diversity.