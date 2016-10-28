Parliament reflections

President David Granger, this evening, attended the National Assembly of the Parliament of Guyana’s ‘Afternoon of reflection and celebration of Guyana’s 50th Independence Anniversary’, which was held on the forecourt of the Public Buildings, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Invitees were entertained with the recitation of poems, singing of songs, performing of dances and other special items, which speak to the Guyanese history and diversity.

Keon Heywood’s recitation of his special poem, “Song for my homeland”, was well-received by the audience. He wrote the piece especially for Guyana’s Golden Jubilee Anniversary of Independence celebration.
A troupe from the National Dance Company performing a piece titled “Face Tapestry”, which showcased Guyanese diversity and the country’s six main six ethnic groups.
President David Granger (left) shares a light moment with Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo (right) and Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, upon his arrival at the Parliament Buildings, earlier today.
